Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of October 16 to November 15, 2020. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 10/22/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $378.00. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

Report of Identity Theft in the area of White Street on 10/24/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) utilized identity to open fraudulent accounts. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 10/26/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $683.82. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Burglary in the area of Broad Street on 10/29/20. Victim reports unknown subjects gained entry to business and removed property. Sgt. Matthew Clark investigating.

Report of Criminal Mischief in the area of Sycamore Avenue on 10/31/20. Victim reports unknown subjects caused damage to vehicle. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Extortion in the area of Patterson Avenue on 11/4/20. Victim reports unknown subjects made threats to release person information if money was not exchanged. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Report of Terroristic Threats in the area of Beechwood Drive on 11/5/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) made threatening phone calls. Sgt. Jessica Boyd investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 11/15/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $299.00. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

ARRESTS

Regina B. Golden, female age 34 of Monmouth Beach was arrested on 10/18/20 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Sparkus L. Kingz, male age 29 of Eatontown was arrested on 10/19/20 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Elizabeth A. Lloyd, female age 57 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 11/6/20 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Patterson Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Andrew E. Rozanski, male age 32 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 11/9/20 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

