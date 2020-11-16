LITTLE SILVER: RBR REMOTE TWO MORE DAYS

Amid rising COVID-19 counts, Red Bank Regional High will remain on remote instruction for at least two more days, school officials announced Monday.

“We learned today that a number of individuals at RBR have tested positive for COVID-19,” Superintendent Lou Moore wrote on the district website in late afternoon.

He did not immediately provide more detail.

Late Sunday, Moore announced the RBR campus in Little Silver, which had been scheduled to reopen after a nearly two-week lull, would instead remain in all-remote mode for Monday after three students and one staff member were reported to be COVID-19 positive.

Also on Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ordered a “retightening” of limits on gatherings in an effort to blunt the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The moves include capping indoor gatherings at 10 persons, with exceptions for religious and political assemblies a well as weddings, funerals and performances.

Effective November 23, outdoor gatherings are limited to 150 people, Murphy said at a briefing.

The actions came as the state recorded more than 14,000 new COVID-19 cases from Friday through Sunday, his administration announced. Hospitalizations related to the virus are also rising rapidly, it said.

Among RBR’s three sending districts, Red Bank has had a cumulative 499 positive cases since March, up from 407 as of November 1; Little Silver has had 108, up from 84; and Shrewsbury has had 108, up from 97, according to Monmouth County officials.

A number of New Jersey school districts are sticking with or switching to all-remote instruction through at least December 31, according to NJ.com. As of late Monday afternoon, none were in Monmouth County, the news site reported.

All instruction will be remote on Tuesday, the RBR announcement said. Under schedules in effect since September, Wednesday is already a learn-from-home day.

