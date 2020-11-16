LITTLE SILVER: RBR REMAINS CLOSED

COVID-19 kept Red Bank Regional High closed for at least another day Monday.

The Little Silver school, which had been scheduled to reopen for in-person activity after a nearly two-week interval, instead remained in all-remote mode, per an announcement by the school Sunday night.

“Three positive COVID cases involving two students and one staff member have been reported,” the notice on the school website read. “We will update everyone [Monday] on our status for Tuesday.”

Superintendent Lou Moore told redbankgreen that officials received information about the students testing positive at around 7 p.m., leading to the late decision to keep the campus closed at least one more day. Notices were sent to members of the school community via email, text, and phone message at 8:05 p.m., he said. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the kind of news coverage redbankgreen delivers, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.