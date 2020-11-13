RED BANK: BOROUGH SCHOOLS GO REMOTE

hot topic red bank njRed Bank borough’s two public schools would immediately switch to all-remote instruction Friday in response to “several positive cases of COVID-19 across the district,” Superintendent Jared Rumage wrote in an announcement Thursday night.

While there is “no evidence of any transmission occurring in our schools,” the primary and middle school will remain on remote learning at least through next Wednesday, Rumage said.

