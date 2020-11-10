Wednesday is Veteran’s Day, and two towns on the Greater Red Bank Green plan to hold commemoration services, though one will be virtual, and the other curtailed, to limit the spread of COVID-19. See below for details.

FAIR HAVEN: The community will hold a virtual, pretaped video Veterans Day commemoration.

RED BANK: The traditional ceremony will be held at the War Veteran’s Monument (seen above) at Monmouth Street and Drummond Place, at 11 a.m.

In the event of rain, the event will be cancelled. The forecast calls for rain starting early afternoon.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the customary repast at the Red Bank Elks Lodge #233 will not be held afterward.