RED BANK: DURING AND AFTER THE STORM

Red Bank photographer Allan Bass captured Wednesday’s storm-in-progress on Broad Street, above, and in Riverside Gardens Park, below.

Afterward, a resident of Riverview Towers shared the photo at right, a view of downtown Red Bank Thursday morning. (Click to enlarge.)

