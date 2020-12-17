Red Bank photographer Allan Bass captured Wednesday’s storm-in-progress on Broad Street, above, and in Riverside Gardens Park, below.
Afterward, a resident of Riverview Towers shared the photo at right, a view of downtown Red Bank Thursday morning. (Click to enlarge.)
Posted on December 17, 2020 at 9:45 am
