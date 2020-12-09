Sunset tinted the sky over Harding Road and Prospect Avenue in Red Bank in hues of pink Tuesday, as seen from The Church at Tower Hill.

The Greater Red Bank Green may see its first snow flurries of the season Wednesday, though “a dusting, at best” is likely, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday

A chance of snow showers after 10am, mixing with rain after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 44.