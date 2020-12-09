SHREWSBURY: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK & KILLED

The accident occurred on Route 35 near the Avenue at the Common, the prosecutor’s office said. (Google Maps. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A Shrewsbury resident died following an accident on Route 35 in the borough Monday night, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Officer reported Wednesday.

The incident occurred at about 6:15 p.m., when borough police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a single motor vehicle just north of Avenue at the Common, Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in the prepared statement.

From the announcement:

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a female driver of a 2018 Honda Civic was driving in the southbound lanes of State Highway 35 when the vehicle struck Tamar Carseladze, 69, of Shrewsbury, who was attempting to cross State Highway 35 outside of a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Carseladze was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased at 6:55 p.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury and was later released.

No summonses were issued.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Shrewsbury Police Department and the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART).

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Ryan McAndrews at 800-533-7443, or Shrewsbury Police Department Detective Jim Ramsey at 732-741-2500.

