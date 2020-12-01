After a day of drenching rain, Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank shone with holiday spirit Monday night.

The final month of 2020 – yes, finally – begins Tuesday with hints of winter: partly sunny skies and temperatures falling by about 10 degrees, to the low 40s, by early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 43 by 5pm. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 15 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.