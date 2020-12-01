VIRUS: MONMOUTH HOSPITALIZATIONS RISE
Monmouth County hospitals were treating 344 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, the county freeholders reported. Of those, 48 patients were in intensive care and 32 were on ventilators.
In its daily news release Tuesday, the county reported an increase of 309 confirmed COVID-19 cases in its 53 municipalities from Monday, for a total 20,626 since the start of the pandemic in March.
Separately, the New Jersey Health Department website indicated that, as of Tuesday, 816 Monmouth County resident deaths had been attributed to COVID-19, up 5 from Monday. Another 92 deaths were considered “probable,” according to the agency’s pandemic dashboard.
Ninety deaths statewide were added to the pandemic’s toll Tuesday, bringing the total to 15,254, the agency reported.
Here are the Monmouth case totals by town on recent dates, according to county government reports:
|October 1
|November 1
|December 1
|Aberdeen
|277
|348
|557
|Allenhurst
|23
|28
|31
|Allentown
|17
|18
|32
|Asbury Park
|361
|409
|546
|Atlantic Highlands
|50
|59
|97
|Avon-by-the-Sea
|23
|31
|52
|Belmar
|62
|78
|132
|Bradley Beach
|73
|90
|127
|Brielle
|81
|103
|150
|Colts Neck
|131
|176
|304
|Deal
|76
|116
|138
|Eatontown
|374
|433
|572
|Englishtown
|59
|69
|82
|Fair Haven
|53
|70
|128
|Farmingdale
|19
|20
|29
|Freehold Borough
|487
|517
|661
|Freehold Twp
|836
|948
|1238
|Hazlet
|396
|473
|649
|Highlands
|48
|56
|100
|Holmdel
|332
|370
|544
|Howell
|907
|1087
|1573
|Interlaken
|10
|16
|31
|Keansburg
|222
|237
|342
|Keyport
|124
|135
|219
|Lake Como
|24
|36
|54
|Little Silver
|70
|84
|143
|Loch Arbour
|5
|7
|10
|Long Branch
|787
|980
|1432
|Manalapan
|684
|845
|1192
|Manasquan
|71
|100
|134
|Marlboro
|654
|799
|1179
|Matawan
|247
|284
|412
|Middletown
|1021
|1161
|1835
|Millstone
|126
|154
|229
|Monmouth Beach
|39
|48
|74
|Neptune City
|83
|108
|161
|Neptune Twp
|720
|808
|1082
|Ocean
|516
|687
|977
|Oceanport
|91
|100
|169
|Red Bank
|349
|407
|691
|Roosevelt
|11
|13
|18
|Rumson
|93
|105
|168
|Sea Bright
|18
|25
|50
|Sea Girt
|31
|34
|57
|Shrewsbury Boro
|83
|97
|164
|Shrewsbury Twp
|11
|21
|33
|Spring Lake
|41
|52
|65
|Spring Lake Hts
|63
|69
|115
|Tinton Falls
|293
|330
|489
|Union Beach
|51
|63
|134
|Upper Freehold
|84
|108
|180
|Wall
|528
|614
|823
|West Long Branch
|160
|363
|525
