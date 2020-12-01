VIRUS: MONMOUTH HOSPITALIZATIONS RISE

Monmouth County hospitals were treating 344 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, the county freeholders reported. Of those, 48 patients were in intensive care and 32 were on ventilators.

In its daily news release Tuesday, the county reported an increase of 309 confirmed COVID-19 cases in its 53 municipalities from Monday, for a total 20,626 since the start of the pandemic in March.

Separately, the New Jersey Health Department website indicated that, as of Tuesday, 816 Monmouth County resident deaths had been attributed to COVID-19, up 5 from Monday. Another 92 deaths were considered “probable,” according to the agency’s pandemic dashboard.

Ninety deaths statewide were added to the pandemic’s toll Tuesday, bringing the total to 15,254, the agency reported.

Here are the Monmouth case totals by town on recent dates, according to county government reports:

October 1 November 1 December 1 Aberdeen 277 348 557 Allenhurst 23 28 31 Allentown 17 18 32 Asbury Park 361 409 546 Atlantic Highlands 50 59 97 Avon-by-the-Sea 23 31 52 Belmar 62 78 132 Bradley Beach 73 90 127 Brielle 81 103 150 Colts Neck 131 176 304 Deal 76 116 138 Eatontown 374 433 572 Englishtown 59 69 82 Fair Haven 53 70 128 Farmingdale 19 20 29 Freehold Borough 487 517 661 Freehold Twp 836 948 1238 Hazlet 396 473 649 Highlands 48 56 100 Holmdel 332 370 544 Howell 907 1087 1573 Interlaken 10 16 31 Keansburg 222 237 342 Keyport 124 135 219 Lake Como 24 36 54 Little Silver 70 84 143 Loch Arbour 5 7 10 Long Branch 787 980 1432 Manalapan 684 845 1192 Manasquan 71 100 134 Marlboro 654 799 1179 Matawan 247 284 412 Middletown 1021 1161 1835 Millstone 126 154 229 Monmouth Beach 39 48 74 Neptune City 83 108 161 Neptune Twp 720 808 1082 Ocean 516 687 977 Oceanport 91 100 169 Red Bank 349 407 691 Roosevelt 11 13 18 Rumson 93 105 168 Sea Bright 18 25 50 Sea Girt 31 34 57 Shrewsbury Boro 83 97 164 Shrewsbury Twp 11 21 33 Spring Lake 41 52 65 Spring Lake Hts 63 69 115 Tinton Falls 293 330 489 Union Beach 51 63 134 Upper Freehold 84 108 180 Wall 528 614 823 West Long Branch 160 363 525

