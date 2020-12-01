VIRUS: MONMOUTH HOSPITALIZATIONS RISE

hot topic red bank njMonmouth County hospitals were treating 344 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, the county freeholders reported. Of those, 48 patients were in intensive care and 32 were on ventilators.

In its daily news release Tuesday, the county reported an increase of 309 confirmed COVID-19 cases in its 53 municipalities from Monday, for a total 20,626 since the start of the pandemic in March.

Separately, the New Jersey Health Department website indicated that, as of Tuesday, 816 Monmouth County resident deaths had been attributed to COVID-19, up 5 from Monday. Another 92 deaths were considered “probable,” according to the agency’s pandemic dashboard.

Ninety deaths statewide were added to the pandemic’s toll  Tuesday, bringing the total to 15,254, the agency reported.

Here are the Monmouth case totals by town on recent dates, according to county government reports:

October 1 November 1 December 1
Aberdeen 277 348 557
Allenhurst 23 28 31
Allentown 17 18 32
Asbury Park 361 409 546
Atlantic Highlands 50 59 97
Avon-by-the-Sea 23 31 52
Belmar 62 78 132
Bradley Beach 73 90 127
Brielle 81 103 150
Colts Neck 131 176 304
Deal 76 116 138
Eatontown 374 433 572
Englishtown 59 69 82
Fair Haven 53 70 128
Farmingdale 19 20 29
Freehold Borough 487 517 661
Freehold Twp 836 948 1238
Hazlet 396 473 649
Highlands 48 56 100
Holmdel 332 370 544
Howell 907 1087 1573
Interlaken 10 16 31
Keansburg 222 237 342
Keyport 124 135 219
Lake Como 24 36 54
Little Silver 70 84 143
Loch Arbour 5 7 10
Long Branch 787 980 1432
Manalapan 684 845 1192
Manasquan 71 100 134
Marlboro 654 799 1179
Matawan 247 284 412
Middletown 1021 1161 1835
Millstone 126 154 229
Monmouth Beach 39 48 74
Neptune City 83 108 161
Neptune Twp 720 808 1082
Ocean 516 687 977
Oceanport 91 100 169
Red Bank 349 407 691
Roosevelt 11 13 18
Rumson 93 105 168
Sea Bright 18 25 50
Sea Girt 31 34 57
Shrewsbury Boro 83 97 164
Shrewsbury Twp 11 21 33
Spring Lake 41 52 65
Spring Lake Hts 63 69 115
Tinton Falls 293 330 489
Union Beach 51 63 134
Upper Freehold 84 108 180
Wall 528 614 823
West Long Branch 160 363 525

 

