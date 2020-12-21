Minus their customary caroling, to minimize the spread of COVID-19, neighbors on South Street in Red Bank went ahead with their annual display of luminaria Friday night.

Monday at 5:02 a.m. marked the solstice, the passage from autumn into winter in the northern hemisphere. This year, by coincidence, December 21 is when the two largest planets in Earth’s solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, will appear to nearly merge in the night sky in a rare phenomenon called a ‘Christmas star,’ according to Astronomy magazine.

A clear sky is needed to see the “great conjunction,” but the outlook for the Greater Red Bank Green is less than ideal, as detailed by the National Weather Service in the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

A chance of rain and snow before 1am, then a chance of rain between 1am and 2am, then a chance of rain and snow after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday

Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night

Showers. Low around 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Christmas Day

A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 10am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.