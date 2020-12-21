RED BANK: RBR BACK TO FULL-REMOTE SKED

Red Bank Regional High School goes back to a full-remote schedule Monday after a student who was present for two days last week tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Lou Moore announced Sunday.

“As a precaution and to ensure we can complete contact tracing, RBR will shift to full-remote instruction on Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, December 22,” Moore said in a post on the district website.

The Little Silver school resumed its hybrid schedule December 14 after having been open for only two days of in-person instruction since late October.

