FAIR HAVEN: COVID-19 MEMORIAL PLANNED

Fair Haven will participate in a national memorial to lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic by lighting up Memorial Park with luminaria Tuesday night.

With its announcement of the event Monday, the borough became the first town on the Greater Red Bank Green to join an inauguration-eve event that calls for a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington DC.

President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration committee has invited cities and towns around the country to join in by illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. in a national moment of unity and remembrance.

It will be the first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool to memorialize American lives lost, according to a committee announcement date January 5.

From Fair Haven’s announcement:

In the spirit of honoring those that we have lost, we are asking our residents to light up our sidewalks and homes with luminaires on Tuesday night at 5:30. The Borough will be participating in this ceremony by illuminating Memorial Park. We are asking our businesses to light up their buildings and we are inviting our churches to ring their bells.

If you would like to participate one option would be to line your property with luminaires. All you need are brown paper lunch bags, some sand or potting soil to hold down the bag, and battery-operated candles. (Dollar Store, Home Goods, Lowes, Home Depot, etc. probably have everything you need). Another option would be to light up the exterior of your home with a floodlight.

(Photo from a Red Bank event in December 2020. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.