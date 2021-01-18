Holiday season over, a pair of brightly painted Christmas trees went out to the curb on South Sunnyside Drive in Little Silver Friday.

The new week begins Monday with another holiday, of course: Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For all the students, federal and state employees and others with a day off, the forecast calls for sunshine, winds and chilly conditions, according to the National Weather Service. See out the extended outlook below. (redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 34.