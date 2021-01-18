RED BANK: WEATHER OUTLOOK SUNNY
Holiday season over, a pair of brightly painted Christmas trees went out to the curb on South Sunnyside Drive in Little Silver Friday.
The new week begins Monday with another holiday, of course: Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For all the students, federal and state employees and others with a day off, the forecast calls for sunshine, winds and chilly conditions, according to the National Weather Service. See out the extended outlook below. (redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)
Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 34.