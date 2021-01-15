VIRUS UPDATE: YEAR BEGINS ON DEADLY NOTE

A Walgreens employee prepares to inject a resident of the Wesleyan in Red Bank with her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. (Photo by Nick Delmar. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Monmouth County has recorded 115 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the new year, according to data released by the New Jersey Health Department Friday.

After climbing sharply over much of the past two months before easing, Red Bank’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is again rising. (Chart from Monmouth County data. Click to enlarge.)

Nearly eleven percent of the county’s confirmed death toll from the pandemic, or 115 fatalities, have been reported in the first two weeks of 2021, according to data posted on the New Jersey Health Department COVID-19 dashboard. The county’s pandemic total stood at 1,052 deaths Friday, up 14 from Thursday’s report.

Another 102 deaths in the county were classified as “probable” results of the pandemic, the dashboard indicated.

Statewide, seven percent of the 18,229 pandemic-related deaths have been reported in the first 15 days of the year. The tally grew by 67 Friday.

• Governor Phil Murphy announced Friday that New Jersey has now had 310,595 residents vaccinated against the virus, up 22,755 from Thursday.

In a series of tweets, Murphy also sought to “push back on the false narrative that we’re vaccinating smokers while not vaccinating another group.

“We have a limited supply of vaccines from the federal government – roughly 100,000 additional doses coming in per week,” he wrote. “Our first priority must be to vaccinate those at higher risk due to age or other health factors that put them at a greater vulnerability for severe COVID… Smoking puts someone at a higher risk of a more severe case of COVID. In this, we are in agreement with @CDCgo guidance.”

• Residents and workers at United Methodist Communities at the Wesleyan, a senior retirement facility in Red Bank, received their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens Pharmacy staffers Wednesday.

Some residents ” shed tears of joy,” Wesleyan spokesperson Jan Carrato. The second doses are scheduled for February 3.

• News12 ‘Positively Jersey’ reporter and Red Bank resident Brian Donohue produce a video feature this week on the borough-based Stephy’s Place, a nonprofit grief counseling service that is now helping locals who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

The organization was created by Shelia Martello in 2016, 15 years after she lost her husband, Jim, in the September 11, 2001 attacks. She told Donohue there are parallels to today. In the aftermath of the attacks, “some people didn’t have funerals. Some people didn’t have bodies. When you don’t do that, it’s harder to grieve,” she said.

The video is here.

• In their daily update Friday, Monmouth County officials reported these cumulative cases by town:

January 14 January 15 Aberdeen 1049 1057 Allenhurst 50 50 Allentown 69 69 Asbury Park 955 968 Atlantic Highlands 177 179 Avon-by-the-Sea 119 120 Belmar 285 285 Bradley Beach 218 218 Brielle 329 331 Colts Neck 572 579 Deal 196 196 Eatontown 995 1002 Englishtown 137 138 Fair Haven 242 242 Farmingdale 80 81 Freehold Borough 1078 1088 Freehold Twp 2159 2173 Hazlet 1139 1152 Highlands 199 200 Holmdel 932 942 Howell 3024 3061 Interlaken 51 51 Keansburg 671 677 Keyport 395 397 Lake Como 95 97 Little Silver 294 299 Loch Arbour 14 14 Long Branch 2601 2654 Manalapan 2285 2310 Manasquan 290 299 Marlboro 1987 2015 Matawan 676 683 Middletown 3456 3487 Millstone 502 508 Monmouth Beach 172 176 Neptune City 284 286 Neptune Twp 1998 2026 Ocean 1802 1826 Oceanport 323 324 Red Bank 1175 1183 Roosevelt 33 34 Rumson 327 329 Sea Bright 86 88 Sea Girt 120 121 Shrewsbury 336 339 Shrewsbury Twp 67 69 Spring Lake 139 141 Spring Lake Hts 240 244 Tinton Falls 1004 1012 Union Beach 279 280 Upper Freehold 350 351 Wall 1571 1597 West Long Branch 712 722

If you value the kind of news coverage redbankgreen delivers, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.