RED BANK: RECYCLING, BULK SKEDS CHANGED

Red Bank officials announced changes to the borough’s recycling and bulk waste pickup schedules Thursday.

The most significant changes, public utilities director Cliff Keen said at Wednesday’s council workshop session:

• Recycling collection will now be weekly, rather than twice-monthly. It will be provided every Wednesday.

• Bulk waste pickup will now occur monthly, instead of weekly. A flier posted on the town website (and below) includes pickup dates, following the same two-zone division that’s been used for years.

The two-sided one-sheet also provides schedules for pickups of brush, leaves and Christmas trees, and contains information on electronics and household hazardous waste disposal.

Here’s the schedule in English and Spanish:

Red Bank waste sked 2021 (English) Red Bank waste sked 2021 (Spanish)

The schedule changes come on the heels of a survey of resdidents about waste-pickup preferences conducted last summer.

In December, after a process that included still-unresolved accusations of meddling and two bidding rounds, the council approved a three-year, $4.56 million contract with DeLisa Demolition of Tinton Falls firm for trash, recycling and bulk waste haulage.

DeLisa is the same firm that five years ago privatized the work, which until then had been done by borough DPU workers.

