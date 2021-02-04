Joe Secula of Locust Avenue in Red Bank made the most of this week’s 7.6-inch snowfall, crafting a front yard King Neptune, above, and a king-of-the-road motorcyclist, at right.

Their reigns won’t last long, with sunshine returning and daytime temperatures rising to around 40 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

See the extended forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green below. (Photos by Cindy Secula. Click to enlarge.)

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night

A chance of snow, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday

Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 9am. High near 47. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday Night

A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

