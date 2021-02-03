RED BANK: PARKER TO PROVIDE VACCINES

The Parker Family Health Center in Red Bank will begin administering about 100 doses per week of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, according to an announcement by the Monmouth County Board of Commissioners (formerly known as Freeholders).

The five-day-a-week program, created by a partnership involving the clinic, county government and Pilgrim Baptist Church, aims to increase vaccine access to vulnerable residents, board deputy director Susan Kiely said in the announcement, issued Wednesday.

“As a board, we feel that it is incredibly important to fairly distribute the vaccines to our residents and especially to the most vulnerable populations,” Kiley said. “In order to do this, we need to make the vaccine available at as many locations as we can, and our partnership with the Parker Family Health Center and Pilgrim Baptist Church is a big step in the right direction.”

Vaccines will be given by appointment to healthcare personnel; long-term care residents and staff; first responders, individuals ages 65 and older; and individuals aged 16 to 64 with medical conditions that increase the risk of severe illness from the virus.

To schedule an appointment, eligible recipients should call the Parker center at (732) 212-0777, or Pilgrim Baptist Church at (848) 260-9076.

Residents can also visit the county’s website or complete an application to be placed on the waitlist for an appointment in Freehold and Lincroft.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.