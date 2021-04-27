RED BANK: LIBRARY REOPENS, WITH LIMITS
Make an appointment, show up and ring the doorbell for admission. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Easing its way out of the pandemic of 2020-2021, the Red Bank Public Library began allowing visitors into the West Front Street institution for the first time in more than a year Monday.
The new reality, however, requires appointments, masks, limits on usage and self-checkouts, among other limitations.
The library is now open by appointment, and to some walk-ins, depending on availability, during two- and three-hour blocks, Monday through Friday.
Visitors must wear masks and sanitize their hands before accessing computers or using “browse-‘n-go”services. And visits are limited to one hour.
The Children’s Room and Local History Room remain off-limits to visitors.
Saturdays remain a curbside-pickup-only day, however, with no visitors allowed inside. Curbside delivery of holds or patron-requested printing is available during all library hours.
For more information about the hours and rules, read this. To make an appointment or get additional information, call at 732-842-0690 or email redbanklibrary@gmail.com.
The public libraries in Fair Haven and Little Silver remain closed to the public, with lobby/curbside pickup of ordered materials offered.
