RED BANK: CAR BURGLARIES, THEFT REPORTED

Car burglars were busy on the East Side of Red Bank early Monday morning.

In one case, they took the whole vehicle.

Nine cars were entered, with valuables taken, and one was stolen during the spree conducted over two hours starting at 12:30 a.m., Chief Darren McConnell tells redbankgreen.

Residents are advised to lock their vehicles and report thefts or suspicious activity to the police at (732) 530-2700.

