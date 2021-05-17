RED BANK: APARTMENT PLANS NEAR VOTE

Ten apartments would be built above new stores at 273 Shrewsbury Avenue under a pending plan. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Two multi-use developments that would add 42 apartments to the market top a busy Red Bank zoning board agenda this week.

Also on the board’s busy to-do list Thursday night: review revised plans for new house in front of an existing one on Locust Avenue.

A current view of the property. Below, a star marks the second-story unit where an architect testified the three-bedroom unit would have to be located. (Image by S.O.M.E. Architects. Click to enlarge.)

The agenda shows this order of business, though that is subject to change:

• Continuation of a hearing regarding 70 Locust Avenue, where Stephen Houck and his mother, Lonnie Gordon, have proposed building a new house in the front yard of an existing four-family.

• A proposal to add non-conforming dormers to the house at 57 Peters Place.

• Continuation of the hearing on a plan to raze the two-story building at 273 Shrewsbury Avenue, on the northeast corner at Drs. James Parker Boulevard, and replace it with a three-story structure containing 10 apartments and several stores.

Developer American Real Estate Opportunity Fund LLC has designed the plan with site-contained parking beneath the apartments. The grade-level lot would accessed by a gap before storefronts on the Shrewsbury Avenue side.

• Continuation of the hearing on a proposal by Park Valley Development to erect 32 apartments and street-level retail at 120 Monmouth Street, at the northwest corner of the intersection with Pearl Street.

The project provides its own parking lot beneath three floors of residential units, with access via a single driveway, on Pearl Street.

The site is a vacant gas station last used as a gym.

Here’s the full agenda. The board meets at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom; information about viewing and participating can be found here.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.