SHREWSBURY: YMCA NAMES BOARD MEMBERS

Top row: Latonya Brennan, Ming Chen, Lori Ferguson and Marilyn Grabowski. Bottom row: Itzel Perez Hernandez, Glenn Alonzo Richardson and David Stout.

[Press release from the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County]

The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County is pleased to announce the addition of seven new members to its board of directors, including three area residents.

Local residents appointed to three-year terms on April 21 are:

• Latonya Brennan, CSRM, area executive vice president of Gallagher Public Sector Practice in Princeton, and a resident of Shrewsbury.

• Ming Chen, co-owner of A Shared Universe podcast studio and partner of Coral Sword, a gaming and comics café in Houston, Texas. He is a resident of Shrewsbury Township.

• Itzel Perez Hernandez, an immigrant rights organizer with the American Friends Service Committee, and a resident of Red Bank.

Also elected to the board were: David Stout, PH. D, president of Brookdale Community College, a resident of Wall; Lori Ferguson, Newark, director of diversity at Wall-based New Jersey Resources; Marilyn Grabowski, Point Pleasant Beach, president of Atlantic Infra, in Wall; and Glenn Alonzo Richardson, Perth Amboy, a certified public accountant and owner of Glenn Richardson, CPA, and business administrator for three charter schools.

The board is composed of 42 members who help guide the nonprofit’s strategic direction, set policy, and raise support to strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

“The Y is a volunteer-led organization that depends on effective board leadership to deliver our mission to ensure that everyone can access our life-changing programs, regardless of ability to pay,” said Chief Volunteer Officer Jennifer Lakefield, who oversees the board of directors.

President and CEO Laurie Goganzer said: “Each new board member brings a wealth of experience and diverse skills and perspective to our organization, along with a deep passion for making a difference in the communities we serve. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, the board’s knowledge and leadership have never been more vital.”