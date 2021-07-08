It was smooth sailing in sultry weather for junior sailers in the Fair Haven-based River Rats program Thursday morning. But Tropical Storm Elsa threatened to keep the vessels docked Friday.

In a statement, the National Weather Service warned of heavy rainfall resulting in flash flooding and tropical storm-force winds, especially near the coast. Two to four inches of rainfall are expected Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, with locally higher amounts possible.

Thursday Afternoon

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 71. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then showers likely between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 85. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night

Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.