JCP&L reported 303 Red Bank homes and businesses remained without electrical service Friday morning following a storm Thursday afternoon.

According to police Chief Darren McConnell, winds from Tropical Storm Elsa took down trees on on Leighton Avenue (above) and River, Tilton, Catherine, High and McClaren streets, bringing down power lines. Several landed on homes, but none caused severe damage, he said.

As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, JCP&L estimated all customers in the borough to be back online by 8:30, according to its outage map.

Check out the extended forecast here. (Photo by Ben Forest. Click to enlarge.)