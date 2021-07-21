Devastating wildfires in Oregon have cast a blanket of haze that’s impacting even the Greater Red Bank Green, as seen in Tuesday’s unusual sunrise over the Navesink River in Red Bank, above, and sunset viewed from the GooseNeck Bridge over the Shrewsbury, at right.

The haze is expected to linger until about noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. “Severe” evening thunderstorms, which may bring damaging wind gusts and large hail, will help further rid the atmosphere of smoke, the agency reported early Wednesday.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photos by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Widespread haze before noon. High near 84. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.