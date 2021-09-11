ON THE GREEN: IN MEMORY

Dozens of residents of the Greater Red Bank Green were among the 147 Monmouth County residents, and 2,996 overall, who died in the terrorist attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001.
Information about commemorations in Red Bank and Atlantic Highlands can be found here.
Posted on September 10, 2021 at 9:00 pm
, filed under Featured
, History
, LITTLE SILVER
, MIDDLETOWN
, Misc. Events
, People
, RED BANK
, RUMSON
, SEA BRIGHT
, SHREWSBURY
, TINTON FALLS
, World Affairs
and tagged 2001
, 9/11
, Fair Haven
, little silver
, Middletown
, nj
, red bank
, Rumson
, sea birght
, sept. 11
, terrorist
, tinton falls shrewsbury
, world trade center
. Bookmark the permalink
. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post
. Trackbacks are closed, but you can . Email this story.