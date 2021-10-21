RED BANK: COUNCIL CANDIDATE Q&As

Red Bank voters will have three candidates from whom to elect two members of the borough council for three-year terms that begin January 1.

See what they had to say about the issues and their qualifications to tackle them in these Q&As with redbankgreen:

Kate Triggiano

Jacqueline Sturdivant

Sue Viscomi

Be sure to also check out our Q&As with all 11 candidates for the Red Bank Charter Study Commission here, and the extensive voter resource guide below.

***** ELECTION GUIDE *****

• Find the Red Bank ballot here.

• For information on the various ways to cast your vote, check out this article. It includes information on mail-in ballots and early, in-person voting, which begins October 23.

Information about election-related deadlines is here.

• Monmouth County election offices (300 Halls Mill Road, Freehold Township) will offer extended hours to allow for voters to apply for and drop off vote-by-mail ballots. The offices will be open on Friday, October 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, October 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• In-person, election day voting will take place at the polling stations shown below. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Note that in-person, election day voting for residents of the 1st and 8th districts will take place at borough hall (90 Monmouth Street).

• Finally, here’s a video on using Monmouth County’s new digital voting machines, which employ touchscreen technology familiar to users of smartphones and tablets:

