

Red Bank’s zoning board got the renderings it wanted showing proposed development at the corner of West Front Street and Maple Avenue Thursday night.

Among them was a view from Maple Cove on the Navesink River, above; a bird’s-eye perspective at right with a glimpse of the rooftop pool; and a view from the 7-Eleven across West Front Street, below.

As expected, the board then approved developer Samuel Shamaev’s plan for 10 condominium units and 600 square feet of ground-floor commercial space on the vacant site at 96-98 West Front Street, located next door to the borough library.

Though board member Ray Mass said he was “not a big fan of the castle look,” the board’s vote was unanimous.

Shamaev, who lives directly across the river from the site, told redbankgreen he hopes to complete construction in 2022.

The plan was the second for the site to win borough approval since 2018. Check out redbankgreen‘s extensive coverage of the property here.

(Renderings by Michael James Monroe. Click to enlarge)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.