RED BANK: VIRTUAL CANDIDATES’ NIGHT SET

Red Bank voters will get a chance to pose questions to the three candidates for borough council in a remote forum scheduled for Monday night.

The West Side Community Group announced Friday that it would conduct its 26th annual Candidate’s Night via Zoom and Facebook.

Running for two seats on the council are incumbent Democrat Kate Triggiano; Democrat Jacqueline Sturdivant; and independent Sue Viscomi. All three have confirmed their attendance, moderator Amy Goldsmith said in announcing the event.

For the second year in a row, local Republicans will not have any candidates on the November 2 ballot.

Instead of its customary live gathering at the River Street Commons, which was skipped last year over COVID-19 safety concerns, the West Side Community Group will hold this year’s event virtually, Goldsmith said.

The format calls for three-minute opening and closing remarks by each candidate, with a public question-and-answer session in between. Questions must be submitted in advance, said Goldsmith.

Residents may submit their inquiries via the registration portal on the Red Bank Public Library website. The library is co-hosting the event, scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m

The event will be accessible live via Zoom, with a reminder link emailed to registrants, and can also be seen on the library’s Facebook page, Goldsmith said. The forum will also be recorded for viewing afterward, she said.

Meantime, what the candidates had to say about the issues and their qualifications to tackle them in these Q&As with redbankgreen:

Kate Triggiano

Jacqueline Sturdivant

Sue Viscomi

