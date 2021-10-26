Under a state of emergency declared Monday night by Governor Phil Murphy, New Jersey began absorbing heavy rain carried by a northeaster early Tuesday morning.

With winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour, the storm was expected to continue through the day, leaving two or more inches of water on the Greater Red Bank Green, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS graphic above shows the amount of additional rain expected after 8 a.m.

A flash flood watch was issued for the region through 5 p.m.

In his declaration Monday night, Murphy said state residents should stay off the roads, as downed trees and power lines were expected. As of 7:15 a.m., however, no schools in Red Bank, Fair Haven or Little Silver had announced closings.

JCP&L was reporting no electricity outages.

Check out the extended forecast below.

Tuesday

Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 64. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night

Rain, mainly before 4am. Low around 53. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 63. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night

Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.