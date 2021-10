The members of Tower Hill Boy Scout Troop 67 of Red Bank were honored to visit Red Bank Elks Club #233 Sunday to provide service in a flag-folding ceremony.

Throughout the year, older United States flags that have become worn, dirtied or damaged are dropped off at the Elks Club.

These flags having flown with pride were honorably folded by both Elks and Scouts to be retired.

More than 100 flags were folded. (Photos courtesy of Troop 67. Click to enlarge.)