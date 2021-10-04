New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy, at center right, were among the nearly 600 runners and walkers who took on the Little Silver 5K Sunday.

An annual fundraiser for the borough’s public schools, the main event covered a 3.1-mile course that began and ended at Red Bank Regional High School.

redbankgreen caught the racers as they climbed Prospect Avenue past the first water station, at Rosslyn Court. Check out the photos below to see who you might know. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)