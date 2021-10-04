About 1,000 women, men and children marched and rallied for women’s reproductive rights in downtown Red Bank Saturday.

In conjunction with hundreds of similar events nationwide, the Red Bank gathering, organized by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey and the League of Women Voters of New Jersey, focused on abortion rights as the Supreme Court begins a new term Monday with pivotal cases on the docket.

Chanting “Ruth sent us” and “my body, my choice,” participants marched from the train station to Broad Street and then gathered in Riverside Gardens Park, where speakers, including borough Councilwoman Kate Triggiano, called for the election of women’s rights supporters.

Check out redbankgreen’s photos, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

