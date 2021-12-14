RED BANK: VNA TO OFFER VAX AND BOOSTER

From a Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey press release

The Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Community Health Center plans to host a “Boost NJ” vaccination event at five Monmouth County sites, including two in Red Bank, on Wednesday, December 15.

Free doses will be available for anyone who is not yet had a booster or initial vaccination.

In Red Bank, the shots will be available at:

• St. Anthony of Padua, 121 Bridge Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Red Bank Community Health Center, 188 East Bergen Place, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shots may also be obtained at:

• Freehold Community Health Center, 597 Park Avenue, Freehold, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Second Baptist Church, 124 Atkins Avenue, Asbury Park, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Middletown Township Public Library, 55 New Monmouth Road, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are available at all sites. Initial adult and pediatric vaccines are also available during these times, although vaccine availability varies by site. Click here to view vaccine availability at each site.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has authorized COVID-19 booster doses for all fully vaccinated individuals ages 16 and older. Everyone ages 16 and older is eligible for Pfizer vaccine boosters at six or more months after their primary regimen. Everyone aged 18 and older is eligible for Moderna vaccine boosters at six or more months after their primary regimen. Everyone agesd 18 and older who received a first Johnson & Johnson dose is eligible at least two months after completing the single-dose primary regimen.

Adults 18 and older may receive any authorized COVID-19 vaccine booster.

“As a federally qualified health center, the VNACJ CHC’s efforts to increase vaccination accessibility and awareness have remained central to the state’s vaccination strategy — yet there’s still work to be done across the state,” said Dr. Terry Shlimbaum, Chief Medical Officer of the VNACJ Community Health Center. “The emergence of the Omicron variant, as well as the persistence of the Delta variant, demonstrates the importance of being vaccinated against COVID-19. We remain grateful for the state’s continued efforts in administering vaccines and we encourage any resident eligible for their booster shot to take advantage of our Boost NJ event to receive their booster dose.”