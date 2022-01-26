RED BANK: SCHOOL CITED FOR ‘CHARACTER’

The Red Bank Charter School was one of 67 schools nationwide named as a ‘School of Character’ for 2022 by character.org.

The annual designation “certifies schools and districts at the state level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development which has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior, and school climate,” according to a press announcement by the organization.

All of this year’s designees, including 16 in New Jersey, “have put into place a comprehensive initiative that equips and empowers their staff to reinforce and model a range of positive core values that will shape and form the hearts, minds, and choices of their students,” the announcement said.

“Criteria for selection are based on Character.org’s 11 Principles Framework for

Schools: A Guide to Cultivating a Culture of Character which includes providing students with opportunities for moral action, fostering shared leadership, and

engaging families and communities as partners in the character-building effort.”

To learn more about the schools chosen and those in the midst of their

five-year certification as State Schools of Character, Character.org.