The nonprofit theater company Phoenix Productions is getting a hard-to-miss new look for its Red Bank home.

The two-story, full-width mural on the facade of the performing arts center at 59 Chestnut Street was approved by the borough council in November. The building’s neighbor out back, the Monmouth Conservatory of Music, also sports a full-facade mural.

Early reviews are welcome in the comments. (Photo by Allan Bass. Click to enlarge.)