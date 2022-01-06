Cars parked illegally on South Street following a snowfall last February. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

With the first snow of 2022 in the forecast, Red Bank police advised residents not to park their cars on borough streets Thursday night.

A 2017 ordinance requires vehicles be removed from all streets during and immediately after snowstorms to allow for plowing.

Vehicle owners without access to driveways or other accommodations are asked to park in any municipal lot. “Cars left on the street will be ticketed and/or towed,” an alert on the borough website said.

It’s not an empty threat. Twice in 2018, and again last February, hundreds of residents learned the hard way, via $38 fines, that the cops do sometimes enforce the ordinance.

With electronic technology, they don’t even have to get out of their patrol cars and leave paper citations on windshields. Violators won’t know they’ve been ticketed until a notice arrives in the mail several days later.

The National Weather Service has a storm warning in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday. Snowfall is expected to be heavy at times, leaving three to six inches in the Red Bank area.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.