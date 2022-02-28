RED BANK: BORGHI CAPS HER PEN

With “very mixed” emotions, Pam Borghi reported for her final day of work before retiring as Red Bank borough clerk Monday.

A former newspaper reporter who covered the town for the Bayshore Courier, Borghi began working for the borough part-time in 1994, and was promoted from deputy clerk to her current position in March, 2010. She estimates she’s missed no more than five council meetings in the past 30 years, taking notes and keeping minutes of the proceedings.

Those include three closed-door executive sessions since last Wednesday, during which the council interviewed and discussed who would succeed her in the post.

The job has not yet been filled, interim Business Administrator Darren McConnell told redbankgreen via email Monday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

