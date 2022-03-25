RED BANK: DISTRACTED DRIVING CRACKDOWN



Pay attention: that’s the message Red Bank police hope to get across to motorists as they conduct a special distracted-driving enforcement detail in April.

Dubbed “U Drive, U Text, U Pay,” the enhanced enforcement effort, funded with federal money, will target motorists who engage in dangerous distracted driving behaviors. That includes talking on handheld cellphones and sending text messages while driving, according to an RBPD announcement.

The crackdown will run throughout the month, the announcement said.

New Jersey is one of eight states to receive the dedicated funds this year, and will use them to pay local police overtime and for a statewide multimedia awareness campaign.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.