RED BANK: YMCA FORMS ADVISORY GROUP

YMCA COO Jennifer Dunn (center) with Red Bank Family Y Advisory Council members (from left) Suzy Dyer, Chris Curcia, Pat Richter and Luigi Laugelli. (YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County has established a new committee of volunteers to help ensure that all area residents can learn, grow, and thrive at the Red Bank Family YMCA, regardless of their ability to pay.

President and Chief Executive Officer Laurie Goganzer said the Y is pleased to launch the Red Bank Family YMCA Advisory Council, comprised of area leaders, to support the nonprofit’s mission and cause to strengthen the community.

“The YMCA is only as strong as the community that supports our efforts to provide access to children, families and individuals in need of our life-changing programs and services,” Goganzer said.

Leading the volunteer council as chairperson is Chris Curcia, assistant vice president of the Red Bank branch of Investors Bank, and a member of the YMCA community since he was an infant.

“The Y has been an important part of my life, and I am grateful for the opportunity to give back to an organization that has given me so much,” said Curcia, who learned to swim at the Red Bank Y and went on to compete on the swim team for 10 years. Years later, he helped coach the swim team, and has served on the YMCA Board of Directors for seven years.

Goganzer said the advisory council will focus on “fundraising, collaborations, social justice and advocacy to support youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility programs and initiatives at the Red Bank facility,” adding that the YMCA of Greater Monmouth serves approximately 36,000 people in Monmouth, Middlesex, and Ocean counties.

Joining Curcia on the Red Bank Family YMCA Advisory Council are:

• Suzy Dyer, an attorney, and executive director of Parker Family Health Center

• Steve Heisman, executive director, HABcore

• Lysa Israel, senior director of development, Count Basie Center for the Arts

• Rev. Janet Jones, pastor of Shrewsbury Avenue AME Zion Church

• Rabbi Marc Kline, Monmouth Reform Temple

• Luigi Laugelli, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, Red Bank Public Schools

• Darren McConnell, chief of police and interim borough administrator, Red Bank

• Dr. Louis Moore, superintendent, Red Bank Regional High School District

• Marcel Quinones, youth program manager, Lunch Break

• Pat Richter, owner, Quickhelp Nonprofit Consulting and Coaching

• Sira Williams, head of children’s services and outreach, Red Bank Public Library.

Curcia said he looks forward to working with the new council to build support for the Y through community collaborations and the “Annual Campaign,” a yearly appeal for donations that is now underway to fund financial assistance for local residents in need of the Y.

“The Y is much more than a great place to swim and work out,” Curcia noted. “It’s an integral part of the community and a place where people from all backgrounds can gather to connect and support each other.”

The Red Bank Family YMCA is located at 166 Maple Avenue and has been part of the community since 1874. The 65,000 square-foot facility features a six-lane swimming pool, a warm water therapy pool, cardio fitness workout areas, aerobic wellness studios, and a full-size gymnasium. In addition to a wide variety of health and fitness programs, the Y hosts summer camp, provides after school child care in area schools and therapeutic counseling for people of all ages.

The Y was recently recognized by the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, the VNA and other organizations for its extensive community response during the pandemic, which included food distribution, emergency child care, blood drives, COVID vaccines and other vital services.

Anyone interested in making a donation to the Y’s Annual Campaign or learning more about the Y, can visit www.ymcanj.org.