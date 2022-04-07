By JOHN T. WARD

Wednesday night’s meeting of the Red Bank Charter Study Commission focussed on forms of government available should the commission recommend a change from the “borough” structure in place since 1908.

The session, conducted via Zoom, centered on a return appearance by municipal government specialist Edward Sasdelli of the state Department of Community Affairs, who detailed the various municipal forms available under under New Jersey’s Faulkner Act.

Sasdelli also addressed the commission January 18.

“Picking the right form of government is important,” he said Wednesday, “but it is not a substitute for hiring the right people and electing the right people. You can have the best form in the state, but if you don’t have the right people in there, it’s not going to work.”

Here are the slides from Sasdelli’s latest presentation: Red Bank Alternate Forms of Gov’t 040622

Video of the session is available on the commission’s Facebook page, and will be posted to its YouTube channel.

The commission’s next session is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, when it expects to hear from Julia Sass Rubin, of the Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.