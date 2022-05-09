Press release from Phoenix Productions

Phoenix Productions, the community theatre company of the Count Basie Center for the Arts, has announced auditions for its summer production of ‘School Of Rock – The Musical,’ being presented at the Count Basie Center for the Arts Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24.

Full details on available roles, commitment and signups are located at www.phoenixredbank.com/auditions.

“School of Rock is a unique presentation in that we’re looking for four, dynamic quadruple-threat lead performers – actors who can sing, dance, act and play a musical instrument,” said James Grausam, Managing Artistic Director, Phoenix Productions.

“Of equal importance is our dedication to making sure the show’s lineup demonstrates our commitment to diversity and inclusion, and the idea that actors of all ethnicities, gender expressions, cultural heritages and body types are welcomed and encouraged to participate in our company.”

In addition to the lead roles, ‘School Of Rock’ offers opportunities for actors of all types and ages to perform on the historic Count Basie Center stage.

The Basie Center has been Phoenix Productions’ home for more than three decades, with over 100 musical productions having been performed there since 1990. Earlier this year, Phoenix Productions and the Basie Center announced their intention to merge, pairing two of the state’s most dynamic arts and entertainment nonprofits to survive, grow and create in a post-pandemic performing arts landscape.

Together, Phoenix Productions and the Count Basie Center share the vision to bring together a diverse mix of talented artists who are committed to doing their best work in an inclusive arena.

“At the heart of the Basie Center’s mission as a not for profit is to deepen our commitment to cultural competency, racial equity and social inclusion,” said Adam Philipson, CEO and President, Count Basie Center for the Arts. “Equity is one of our core values, and we are committed to advancing inclusion, diversity and accessibility for all as we place the community we serve at the forefront. We strive for exemplary quality in everything we do, to create a positive, joyful, seamless experience for artists, patrons, and students.”

Auditions will be held on Wednesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 19 from 6-9PM and on Saturday, May 21 from 10AM1PM at Phoenix’s headquarters at 59 Chestnut Street in Red Bank.

Full details on all roles, commitments, callbacks, rehearsals and show dates as well as a prerequisite signup form are located at www.phoenixcredbank.com/auditions. Actors interested in one of the four lead roles – Zach (guitar), Freddy (drums), Katie (cello and bass) and Lawrence (piano and keyboard) should prepare a 30-60 second video submission of themselves playing their instrument and submit it to auditions@phoenixredbank.com prior to their scheduled, in-person audition date. Weekly travel stipends may be available to those who qualify. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND SIGNUPS: www.phoenixredbank.com/auditions