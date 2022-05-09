RED BANK: STILL BREEZY, BUT WARMER

After three days of overcast skies and periodic rain, Red Bank’s weekend wound down under a rainbow Sunday evening, as seen from a high perch along the Navesink River.

A string of sunny or mostly sunny days begins Monday, though the gusty winds that have buffeted the region will continue, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Reader photo. Click to enlarge.)Monday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind around 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

