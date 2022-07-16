LITTLE SILVER: FIRE DAMAGES DRY CLEANER

Customers of a Little Silver dry cleaning business may have an extra wait for their orders following a fire early Saturday morning.

Volunteer firefighters stopped the blaze before it could spread to the structure, Chief Tom Smith told redbankgreen.

The scene on Branch Avenue Saturday morning. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Responding to a 6:06 a.m. smoke alarm at Elite Cleaners & Tailors, borough firefighters found fire in the rear of the building, at 601 Branch Avenue, Smith said.

With assists from volunteer departments in Red Bank, Sea Bright and Tinton Falls, firefighters using two hoses contained the blaze to interior contents before extinguishing it, he said.

All units cleared the scene, at the corner of Birch Avenue, by 9:07 a.m.

No injuries occurred, he said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Monmouth County Fire Marshal, Smith said.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.