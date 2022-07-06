RED BANK: LIBRARY PHOTO CONTEST RETURNS

Kristin Gentile’s ‘Red Bank Riviera’ who won the Places category prize in the library’s 2021 contest. (Click to enlarge.)

The Red Bank Public Library has begun accepting submissions for its third annual “Red Bank: Always Beautiful” photo and video contest.

The aim of the contest is to recognize images that showcase the “beauty, strength and courage” of the Red Bank community, according to a posting on the library website.

Photos and videos “of people and places in Red Bank” are sought, with a submission deadline of August 1. Contest rules can be found here.

Winners will be announced in October and honored at a reception at the library, where each will be presented with a framed copy of their photo. The winning video will be shown at the reception. Winners also will receive a gift card for a meal at a Red Bank restaurant.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.