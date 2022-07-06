RED BANK: GOPAL ASSOCIATION OPENS PANTRY

Vin Gopal cuts the ribbon at the center, located at 224 Shrewsbury Avenue, on June 30. (Click to enlarge.)

Press release from the Vin Gopal Association Civic Association

The Vin Gopal Civic Association (VGCA) has officially opened their brand new Food Pantry & Family Services Center in Red Bank.

An interior view of the pantry. (Click to enlarge.)

The VGCA will be open twice a week for families to shop their food pantry and individuals can even schedule an appointment if neither of those days are available for them. They are also offering a Birthday Gift Program where children can go pick out a gift on their birthday.

“We are so fortunate to be able to give back and show our appreciation to our community and I am excited to bring more services to our Family Services Center in the future,” said Vin Gopal, Chairman of the Association.

Board Vice-Chair Erin Howard added, “From working with the Red Bank community, we saw the need for another resource center in this neighborhood. We are looking forward to working closely with the community to be another resource for food today, and expanding to meet additional needs as our center becomes established.”

The VCGA looks forward to continuing to help and support members in need in the community. Stay tuned for more details on their next Community Day at Joe Palaia Park in Ocean Township on October 8, which will include live music, vendors, food trucks, blow up rides, and more.

If you or someone else is in need you can email the VGCA at VinGopalCivic@gmail.com to set up an appointment to shop at their pantry or visit them on Tuesdays from 9:30am – 12:00pm and Thursdays 11:30am – 2:00pm at 224 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701.

The Vin Gopal Civic Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. We recognize that in our Central Jersey Communities there are many groups who are affected by our unique high cost of living and struggle to maintain their economic independence.

It is the goal of the Association to help those who are the backbone of our communities to maintain a fruitful, independent life by lending a helping hand wherever we can and also by fostering a relationship with other civic and religious groups with similar goals in helping our communities.