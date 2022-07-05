RED BANK: MAYOR TO MARK SHOP’S CLOSING

Citarella’s plans to close for good Saturday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank Mayor Pasquale Menna plans to mark the closing of one of Red Bank’s oldest businesses Wednesday.

More accustomed to presiding over grand openings, Menna told redbankgreen Tuesday that he plans to present a proclamation honoring Citarella’s Meats & Deli‘s 121 years in business.

As reported last week by redbankgreen, the Citarella family plans to close the neighborhood market July 9, ending a run began on Bridge Avenue in 1901.

Over the following decades, the family served customers from storefronts in Red Bank, Sea Bright and Little Silver before returning to Red Bank at its present location, at the corner of Prospect Avenue and McLaren Street, in 1979.

Menna said he’ll hold the commemoration at 2 p.m.

