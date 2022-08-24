RED BANK: LUNCH BREAK PICNIC DRAWS 500

Jon Stewart, in blue shirt, at the Lunch Break picnic in Red Bank Saturday. (Photos by Millie Jeter/Lunch Break. Click to enlarge.)

Press release from Lunch Break

More than 500 people came to cheer for the winning softball team at the Lunch Break Annual Community Picnic Softball Classic Tournament & Backpack Giveaway at Count Basie Field in Red Bank Saturday.

Joining Lunch Break for the softball classic was producer, screenwriter and supporter Jon Stewart. Stewart ushered in the beginning of the tournament series by throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

Once again, past champion New Jersey Natural Gas returned home with the coveted Lunch Break tournament trophy, and was the overall victor in the 2022 Community Picnic Softball Classic lineup including teams from HABcore, Morgan Stanley, Manasquan Bank, Monmouth Cardiology Associates, HBK CPAs & Consultants, and Lunch Break. Mike Ayers and James Plummer were umpires for the series. A special thank-you goes to Sheldon Edmond, who sang a stirring rendition of the national anthem.

“Everyone is always a winner at the Lunch Break annual Community Picnic, especially our community members in need,” said Director of Administration and Special Events Millie Jeter, who organized the return of the much-anticipated community event, on hiatus since 2019 because of COVID-19 safety restrictions. “We couldn’t have done it without the tremendous help from volunteers, Team Healthy Together for Lunch Break, the staff and the support of our donors, local businesses and corporations, who helped to bring smiles to the faces of our families.”

In addition to the tournament, attendees at this free community event were treated to more than 750 healthy meals provided by Eat Clean Bro, sweetgreen and Lunch Break, snow cones, fun and games, including a video truck, crafts, tai chi, toy and gift raffle, and bicycle and scooter giveaway. Also included in the day’s festivities were 21 non-profit, healthcare vendors and the Healthy Together for Lunch Break team. In accordance with Lunch Break’s nutrition and community wellness initiatives, vendors provided preventive health-care and nutrition information, as well as health screening opportunities.

The highlight of the afternoon was the Back to School Drive & Backpack Giveaway, where nearly 400 children received school supplies and backpacks donated by generous community members

“We are grateful for the continued commitment from our incredible Board, volunteers, staff and supporters who, year after year, make this event a wonderful opportunity to be in community with the community,” said Jeter.

Special thanks to area corporations, businesses and individuals who supported this year’s event: Red Bank Recreation Team; Deborah Herr and the Shadow Lake Ladies; Athletes Alley, Shrewsbury; Metrovation; Target; Nice Guy Tent Rental; Robin Thornton, Jerome Livingston and Millie Jeter, bicycle and scooter donations; Music by Wallace; Gould Family, snow cone machine; and Chantiel Love, signs.

Lunch Break is an organization that freely provides life’s basic necessities of food, clothing, fellowship, temporary housing and life skills for the greater Monmouth County community. For 2023 Community Picnic sponsorship opportunities, contact Director of Administration Millie Jeter at (732) 747-5788, Ext. 3102, mjeter@lunchbreak.org.

Donations are always accepted at www.lunchbreak.org. Follow Lunch Break on Facebook, Instagram Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. #whywebreak Give local, stays local.

Lunch Break is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The resource center freely provides food, clothing, social services, fellowship and life skills to those struggling with financial insecurity as a path to well-being and self-sufficiency.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.