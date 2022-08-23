RED BANK: STORMS SPARE REGION

A storm nearing Red Bank from the southwest lit up the sky late Monday, as seen from Madison Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. But most of the Greater Red Bank Green received little or no rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Early risers awoke Tuesday to dense fog, which was expected to vanish by late morning. The NWS outlook for the rest of the day included a chance of light afternoon rain, with otherwise partly sunny skies and temperatures peaking in the high 80s.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Widespread dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

