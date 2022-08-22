EV Motion plans to open soon in the space last occupied by the Red Bank Family Pharmacy. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Coming soon to downtown Red Bank: an electric bicycle store.

The district is also home to a new beach-themed gift shop, and about to get another crystals-based “wellness” retailer. But it’s also losing a beloved cheese shop.

Read about all the latest changes in redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn.

Cheese Cave owner Steve Catania in 2018. Below, Kris Winters has opened Locker 19 in the same building as her first shop, Cabana 19, on White Street. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

• EV Motion plans to open soon at 141 Broad Street, a space vacated in April by the Red Bank Family Pharmacy, manager Ron Mitro told Churn.

The business will focus on sales of electric bikes and pedal-assist bikes made by Super 73, Wicked Thumb, Jupiter Bike and Electric Bike Co., Mitro said.

Rentals are not planned “at this time,” he said.

Mitro is a partner in the shop with Kenny Schwartz, owner of the nearby Detour Gallery. With Jason Gamba, they also own Indian Motorcycle of Monmouth in Neptune, of which EV Motion is a subsidiary, he said.

Schwartz owns the bike shop’s building, which he bought last spring. Out back, on the Canal Street side, is a 33-space parking lot where customers will be able to test-ride battery-boosted bikes, Mitro said.

• Cabana 19 owner Kris Winters has completed her plan to open a “little sister” shop called Locker 19, as previously reported by Churn.

The shop debuted Friday, just in time for the downtown Sidewalk Sale, of which Cabana 19 is an annual star attraction, selling merchandise at 70-percent discounts, Winters said.

Both shops are located in the White Street street building near Broad Street that’s also home to a Rook Coffee shop and Hair & Company salon. Locker 19 took over the space vacated in June, 2021, by Quicksilver Handcrafted Jewelry.

• According to its website and window signage, a business called Back to Nature is opening at 25 Monmouth Street.

The website carries crystals, scents, jewelry and other products touted as “wellness” items. The owner did not respond to an emailed request for additional information.

Back to Nature, which also has a store in Chester, takes over the space vacated by Earth Spirit New Age Center, which relocated to 18 Broad Street early this summer.

Though they’re in the same line of business, there’s no connection between the two, said Earth Spirit owner Chris Midose.

• The Cheese Cave is closing August 31, owner Steve Catania announced on Facebook Saturday.

The shop, at 14 Monmouth Street, opened in early 2011 when Catania made a career change from chef to retailer. Now, after more than 11 years, he wrote, “the decision to close was not easy, as it has been a fulfillment of a dream to be an entrepreneur and to do something that I have always loved – to serve people and bring them some joy through food.”

He gave no reason for the closing.

Catania has been a force for the downtown business committee, and is the immediate past chairman of the board of trustees for Red Bank RiverCenter, the promotion agency for the borough’s special improvement district.

